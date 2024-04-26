People affected by landfill stink at Fleetwood urged to contact their GPs
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
It has been reported that some people have been suffering with affects ranging from nausea to heacaches and even nosebleeds.
The probelms have been linked to the landfull site, based at Jamesson Road, being opened up for use again after a period of closure.
Operators Transwaste Ltd have been ordered by the Environment Agency to address te air problem problems by May 15.
Dr Mark Spencer, the lead GP at the Mount View practice, the largest in Fleetwood, is among the doctors recording any health issues believed to be related to the odour.
Campaigner Barbara Kneale told members of online protest group, ‘Action against Jameson Road, the Fleetwood Landfill site gas smell’ that the GPs in Fleetwood were aware of the issues and ready to note symptoms.
She said: “Keep reporting symptoms to your doctors.
“The surgeries are keeping track of reported landfill related symptoms and Dr Spencer has been in contact with Public Health.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.