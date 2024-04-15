Breaking

Fleetwood landfill site protest 'Stop the Stink' under way in Jameson Road

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:11 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 09:32 BST
Protesters have descended on a landfill site in Fleetwood to demand action over ‘vile smells’ which some residents say is making their lives ‘unbearable’.

The ‘Stop the Stink’ protest is under way this morning at the Transwaste site in Jameson Road, known for its ‘rotten egg’ odour.

Protesters gathered outside the gates the Suez landfill site in Jameson Road, Fleetwood this morningProtesters gathered outside the gates the Suez landfill site in Jameson Road, Fleetwood this morning
Protesters gathered outside the gates the Suez landfill site in Jameson Road, Fleetwood this morning
Some of those living in Fleetwood and surrounding areas such as Cleveleys, Thornton and Over Wyre say the ‘vile smell’ is making them ill and poses a public health hazard.

The peaceful protest is planned to take place from 7am until 7pm.

The landfill site at Jameson Road, Fleetwood, has been blamed for the appalling stinkThe landfill site at Jameson Road, Fleetwood, has been blamed for the appalling stink
The landfill site at Jameson Road, Fleetwood, has been blamed for the appalling stink

Last week, the Environment Agency confirmed it has identified a breach of the Jameson Road site’s environmental permit and had served notice on landfill operators Transwaste to cap the problem ‘cell’ area by May 15.

What’s being done to ‘stop the stink’?

The Environment Agency has told Transwaste they must take the required action by the deadline stipulated, including the installation of a ‘temporary cap’ on the problem area.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We have identified breaches of the environmental permit and have made clear our expectation to the operator and directed them to undertake improvements and bring the situation under control. 

“We are pressing the operator to deliver the improvements as quickly as possible to stop the impact on the local community and environment.

“We have served notice requiring the operator to install a temporary cap on the problematic area to further reduce landfill gas emission and control odour. 

“This may take several weeks to complete, however the community should notice a reduction in impact as the work is completed.  We expect capping to be in place by 15 May 2024.

“It is ultimately the operator’s responsibility to prevent the release of gas and odour from the site.  As regulator we will take action to ensure that the operator understands their responsibility and focuses on the issue.”

