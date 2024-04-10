Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency has identified a breach of the Jameson Road site’s environmental permit and served notice on landfill operators Transwaste to cap the problem ‘cell’ area by May 15.

It follows a strongly worded joint letter by Coun Lorraine Beavers, prospective parliamentary candidate for new seat Blackpool North and Fleetwood, and Cat Smith, the current MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, to Secretary of State for Environment, Steve Barclay MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They asked to meet the minister to discuss the issue and additionally called out the Environment Agency for not responding to their calls for a firm date by which the odour would be eliminated.

The stench has been variously described as being like rotten eggs or rotten onlions.

Sign up for our free newsletters now Now the Environment Agency has confirmed that after probing the site for weeks, they have told Transwaste that they must take the required action by the deadline stipulated, including the installation of a ‘temporary cap’ on the problem area.

Fleetwood landfill site, off Jameson Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Smith informed Facebook campaign group ‘Action against Jameson Road, Fleetwood Landfill site gas smell’ of the latest developments.

She said: “On the back my and Lorraine Beaver’s letter to the Secretary of State of State and requests for a firm date for an end to the odour, the Environment Agency have today said they have identified a breach of the environmental permit and served notice on the landfill operator to cap the problem ‘cell’ area, expecting this to be done by 15th May – but advising that residents should see a reduction in odour as it is constructed.

“Residents in Fleetwood, Knott End, Cleveleys, and Thornton have been suffering for too long from this awful odour, and it’s right that the Environment Agency has answered our calls to put a date on when this should subside.”

Transwaste has yet to comment on the issue. The Environment Agency said: “We have identified breaches of the environmental permit and have made clear our expectation to the operator and directed them to undertake improvements and bring the situation under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pressing the operator to deliver the improvements as quickly as possible to stop the impact on the local community and environment.

“We have served notice requiring the operator to install a temporary cap on the problematic area to further reduce landfill gas emission and control odour.

“This may take several weeks to complete, however the community should notice a reduction in impact as the work is completed. We expect capping to be in place by 15 May 2024.

“It is ultimately the operator’s responsibility to prevent the release of gas and odour from the site. As regulator we will take action to ensure that the operator understands their responsibility and focusses on the issue.”

How will Environment Agency stop the stink?