Some of those living in Fleetwood and surrounding areas such as Cleveleys, Thornton and Over Wyre say the smell - described as being like rotten onions or rotten eggs - is making them ill.

There is anger that the landfill site at Jamesson Road, run by a company called Transwaste, has been allowed to reopen after a period of closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency says it is dealing with the matter but there are complaints it is not doing enough.

Now Coun Beavers, prospective parliamentary candidate for new seat Blackpool North and Fleetwood, and Ms Smith, the current MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, have written to Secretary of State for Environment, Steve Barclay MP.

Letter to minister

They say: “As local Parliamentary and Lancashire County Council representatives, we have been appalled by the decision to allow landfill waste processing to begin again at the landfill site on Jameson Road in Fleetwood.

“This has resulted in a devastating odour an public health hazard for the people of Knott End-on-Sea, Cleveleys, Thornton, over the past several months.

“Odour complaints to the Environmental Agency have incteased by a shocking 21,400 per cent in the past two months alone, indicating the scale of this environmental health crisis.

“The Environment Agency issued a notice for the company to stop use of a ‘tipping bay’ but rescinded this on March 20 whilst the company was recommneded to drill six new gas wells.

Coun Lorraine Beavers says the Environment Agency could do more to stop the stink

“Hundreds of residents have signed our petition for the closure of the site and have taken to local and national media yo have their voices heard on the impact this is having on their health and daily lives.

“To date, despire further requests on Marc h 20, the Environment Agency have not responded to our calls for a firm date by which thr odour should be eliminated and we are now asking for you to uregently step in to address this.

“This needs urgent action now. We look forward to hearing from you at the earliest possible time and would like to meet with you to discuss what actions you can take to protct local residents and sec ure their health and wellbeing.”

What Environment Agency says

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We understand how unpleasant the situation at Fleetwood landfill is for local people.

“The landfill gas, predominantly composed of carbon dioxide and methane, is coupled with hydrogen sulphide, known for its 'rotten egg' odour, and has become a source of discomfort for the Fleetwood community.