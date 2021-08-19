Oven catches fire at domestic property in Blackpool

An oven went up in flames at a domestic property in Ansdell Road, Blackpool.

Three fire engines from St Annes, Fleetwood, and Bispham attended the scene in Ansdell Road at around 12.10am today (August 19).

The incident involved a cooker which had caught fire.

Firefighters wearing two breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No injuries were reported, the fire service said.

Crews were in attendance for around 50 minutes.

More than half of accidental fires in the home are started by cooking, according to LFRS.

Here are a few simple things you can do to make cooking as safe as possible:

- Avoid leaving saucepan handles sticking out - children can grab them, or you might knock it off the hob.

- Be wary of loose-fitting clothing when cooking on the hob.

- Make sure tea towels and dishcloths are kept away from any heat sources.

- Make sure the oven or hob is off after you are finished.

- Do not leave cooking unattended. If you must leave the room, turn the hob off.

- Keep all cooking appliances clean and in good working order.

- Do not use grills or ovens as storage space when not cooking.

- If you have been drinking or using drugs, consider ordering food to be delivered rather than cooking for yourself.

You can read more tips by visiting the LFRS website by clicking HERE.