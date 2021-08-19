Two people arrested after Bispham SPAR damaged by 'small explosion' during attempted robbery

The thieves attempted to raid the ATM at the SPAR store in Kincraig Road at around 3.50am on Tuesday, August 17.

Officers initially said the offenders fled the scene with a "quantity of cash", but later confirmed they left empty-handed.

Pictures shared on social media show the surrounding wall and roof of the convenience store suffered significant damage in the blast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (August 19), police confirmed two people had been arrested following a media appeal.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Further to our earlier appeal, John O'Brian and Toni Butcher, wanted in connection with an attempted burglary where a cash machine was damaged in Bispham, have today been arrested.

"Thank you to those members of the public who shared our appeal, in turn helping to find both individuals."

The surrounding wall and roof of the convenience store suffered significant damage in the blast. (Credit: Sophie Bagley)

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0170 of August 17.

You can also report it online at the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.