Thieves steal cash from ATM after 'small explosion' at Bispham SPAR convenience store

The thieves raided the ATM at the SPAR store in Kincraig Road at around 3.50am today (Tuesday, August 17).

Pictures shared on social media show the surrounding wall and roof of the convenience store suffered significant damage in the blast.

No injuries were reported but officers said the offenders fled the scene with a "quantity of cash".

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 3.50am today following an incident in Kincraig Road, Blackpool.

"It was reported an ATM machine close to the Spar store had been damaged following a small explosion.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing."

Detectives have cordoned off the area while the scene is examined. (Credit: Paula Monaghan Shallcross)

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 0170 of August 17.

You can also report it online by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.