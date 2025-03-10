Outrage after dog falls out of moving car in Blackpool
Posting on their Facebook page yesterday dog rescue service Homeward Bound said they were trying to get in contact with the owner after the ‘vehicle did not stop’.
They said: “We attended to the dog yesterday morning who was seen falling out of the window of a moving vehicle, the vehicle did not stop.
“The dog is chipped to the breeder still, who is trying to contact the owner.”
They added: “Hopefully the owner will be in touch soon as the dog is a little traumatised and has an injury to the side of their eye.”
Upon hearing the news many were quick to express their angerand that the dog was lucky to be alive.
One person said, ‘how on earth can you not notice your dog falling out?’, while another added, ‘I thought that it is law now that dog's have to be strapped in’.
In an updated post a spokesperson said that the Cocker Spaniel dog has since been reunited with its owner and that they have ‘been spoken to’.