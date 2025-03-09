Police issue update after not letting members of the public meet police dog Zola in Fleetwood

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 15:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have given a reason to disheartened members of the public who wanted to meet police dog Lola but were told no.

Officers from Wyre task Force and NHPT conducted a drugs operation with PD Zola and handler April so needed her focused.

Officers from Wyre task Force and NHPT conducted a drugs operation with PD Zola and handler April so needed her focused.Officers from Wyre task Force and NHPT conducted a drugs operation with PD Zola and handler April so needed her focused.
Officers from Wyre task Force and NHPT conducted a drugs operation with PD Zola and handler April so needed her focused. | Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said: “Officers visited premises in Cleveleys and Fleetwood engaging with staff and public.

“I know a few people wanted to meet Zola and give her attention.

“We're weren't being funny when we asked you not to, but there's nothing worse than being distracted by a good tickle when your working.”

During the operation four people were arrested, three for possession of class A drugs and one for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Related topics:LancashirePoliceDogsDrugs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice