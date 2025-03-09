Police issue update after not letting members of the public meet police dog Zola in Fleetwood
Officers from Wyre task Force and NHPT conducted a drugs operation with PD Zola and handler April so needed her focused.
A spokesperson for Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said: “Officers visited premises in Cleveleys and Fleetwood engaging with staff and public.
“I know a few people wanted to meet Zola and give her attention.
“We're weren't being funny when we asked you not to, but there's nothing worse than being distracted by a good tickle when your working.”
