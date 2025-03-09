Police have given a reason to disheartened members of the public who wanted to meet police dog Lola but were told no.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Wyre task Force and NHPT conducted a drugs operation with PD Zola and handler April so needed her focused.

Officers from Wyre task Force and NHPT conducted a drugs operation with PD Zola and handler April so needed her focused. | Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said: “Officers visited premises in Cleveleys and Fleetwood engaging with staff and public.

“I know a few people wanted to meet Zola and give her attention.

“We're weren't being funny when we asked you not to, but there's nothing worse than being distracted by a good tickle when your working.”

During the operation four people were arrested, three for possession of class A drugs and one for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.