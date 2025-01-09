Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A seafront restaurant in Blackpool has got the go ahead to create a temporary outdoor bar on its premises after town hall planners approved its proposals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beach House Bistro and Bar has been granted planning permission to install a timber platform, a shed and a teepee on its existing outdoor terrace overlooking the Promenade.

The Beach House with the outdoor bar and teepee in 2023 | Blackpool Council

The extra facilities will only be in place between November and January for use as part of Blackpool's popular Christmas by the Sea event. Planning permission has been granted for the area to be used in this way for 70 days up each year up until 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously the outdoor bar had been in place in 2023 but without planning permission and was subsequently removed. Retrospective permission was applied for but time constraints means it has made way for the new consent.

In approving the latest application using delegated powers a planning report said: "Economically the development would, to a degree, in tandem with the adjacent event, attract visitors to the resort and town centre to the benefit of the local economy and this weighs in favour of the scheme."

Documents submitted with the application by architect Joseph Boniface say while the outdoor bar is intended for use alongside Christmas by the Sea, it is a separate private venture.Customers will not be served on the Promenade, but will be able to use a temporary gate installed in the railings in order to access the terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas by the Sea attracts around six million people each year and includes stalls, a bar, an ice rink and rides including the Star Flyer.

The Beach House is part of Festival House, designed by Alex de Rijke who has been the architectural dean at the Royal College of Art. The restaurant is due to close on Sunday January 12 for a month long refurbishment and will reopen at midday on Wednesday February 12.