Beach House, Blackpool’s most luxury seaside bistro and bar, will close its iconic doors on Sunday for a month-long refurbishment.

What will be updated during the renovation?

The updates will introduce an elevated dining area and luxurious new bar seating, all crafted from rich fabrics to enhance the relaxed, luxe atmosphere Beach House is known for.

This refurbishment will seamlessly blend the venue’s signature laid-back vibe with stylish new features, ensuring a fresh experience for both returning guests and newcomers alike.

Owners Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian said: “Here at Beach House Blackpool we are always keen to stay ahead of the curve, and this latest renovation is just another part of our continuing commitment to offering the very best to our customers – from our food and drink choices to our overall aesthetic of a welcoming haven of relaxation that connects to the natural beauty of the landscape.

“We work very closely with a team of local contractors, including joiners, electricians and upholsterers, to keep things fresh and interesting at Beach House and always with a mind to our incredible location.”

They added: “We have thrilling new plans for 2025 with even more to be revealed over the coming months!

“This year, in particular, we have found that working collaboratively with other organisations and venues across the resort has contributed to increased bookings from both local residents and visitors.

“This collaboration has included being a big part of key events in the town such as the World Fireworks Championships, the Blackpool Air Show, Blackpool Illuminations and Christmas By the Sea, as well as working alongside major attractions and venues. So watch this space to see what comes next!”

When will the restaurant reopen?

The restaurant will reopen its doors at midday on Wednesday, February 12.

Dining at Beach House: Where delicious meets comfortable

The much-loved Mediterranean-inspired menu will remain a highlight, with winter dishes available from the February reopening and continuing through to spring due to popular demand.

Savour delectable plates such as whole wild lobster, garlic-infused moules-frites, woodfired pizzas made to order, and a succulent Tomahawk steak - all cooked to perfection in the Josper oven by Executive Chef Diego Martinez and his team.

A romantic Valentine's Day at Beach House

Looking for the perfect setting for a Valentine’s celebration?

Beach House is offering a special sharing menu with a spicy Mediterranean twist, complete with champagne and stunning views of the sunset over the sea.

You can book your Valentine’s date now by visiting www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk

Ready to welcome your furry friends

The refurbished Beach House will also remain dog-friendly!

Bring your pooch in for hot coffee, tasty snacks or a leisurely weekend breakfast after a stroll along Blackpool’s beautiful sands.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome in the bar area and on the terrace, while the conservatory will continue to be reserved for diners without furry companions.

Join the Beach House family

Beach House is also on the lookout for friendly, passionate individuals to join their vibrant team.

Cheryl said: “During our closed period our hardworking team will be enjoying a well-deserved break with some taking advantage of the much-needed time off after the busy Christmas period to go on holiday and visit family and friends, while others will return to their university studies and will be welcomed back again with open arms throughout the year.

“We are always keen to welcome new members so please email [email protected] for more info if you are interested.

“We can’t wait to meet you!”