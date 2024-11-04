The family of a man who was left with life-changing injuries following an assault in Blackpool have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Blackpool Police were called to Tyldesley Road in Blackpool, at 1am on July 28 following reports of an altercation.

They attended and found a man in his 50s, who they have now named as John Forsyth from East Lothian, unresponsive on the floor outside the Shores Hotel.

John, who had attempted to intervene in an altercation, was taken to hospital, where he remains, with life-changing head injuries.

So far police have interviewed six men in their 30s and a man in his 20s under caution on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm but enquiries are ongoing.

John’s family have issued the below statement and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

They said: “During a trip away with his daughter, something they have done many times before, John was the victim of an unprovoked attack that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Before the attack John was always active, had his own business and coached children’s football in his local community, all of this has now been impacted by a random assault that has left him with life changing injuries.

“John’s wife, daughter, son and wider family and friends have been deeply affected by the random nature of the assault and the consequences of his injury. The assault happened on 28 July 2024 and John is still in hospital, thankfully previous medical complications appear to have settled and he is now in rehab. He is also now more aware of what happened and he, and the family, are looking for someone to be held responsible for what has happened to him, which has changed his life significantly and will continue to do so. This could have been anyone’s dad, son, uncle or friend and so John and the family are asking anyone with any information to help identify the individuals involved to come forward to hopefully prevent this happening to anyone else.”

If you witnessed the assault or were in Tyldesley Road around 1am on July 28, or you have dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area, police are asking that you contact them as soon as possible.

They also want to hear from you if you were in Happy Scot’s bar prior to 1am.

Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0103 of 28th July 2024.