Lancashire Police have shared CCTV footage of a man wanted on recall to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Luke Newsham? | Lancashire Police

On Halloween, Lancashire Police issued a search appeal to find Lee Newsham, who was wanted on recall to prison.

Three days later and police have renewed their appeal by sharing CCTV footage featuring Newsham, who looks restless and agressive as he wanders around the room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newsham, who has links to Leyland and Blackpool, is 5ft 10, with short brown cropped hair and is clean shaven.

He was last seen in Preston city centre on Thursday morning (October 31) when he was wearing a grey top, black jeans and trainers.

Read More Lancashire Police charge Leyland man following multiple meat thefts

Newsham also uses the name Lee McPartland.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “If you see Newsham, we would ask that you do not approach him but call 999.

“For non-immediate sightings email or call 101. Quote log 493 of 31st October 2024.