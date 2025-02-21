Small businesses in Blackpool town centre say they are being remorselessly targeted by ‘low-level’ criminals who are breaking in to steal small amounts of cash and other items.

The shop bar and restaurant owners are calling for better protection, including more police patrols late at night and the right to be able to install shutters to deter burglars.

The latest business to be hit is the Hip Hop Chicken restaurant on Cedar Square, which was broken into in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Hip Hop Chicken was broken into this week | Hip Hop Chicken

Intruders smashed the glass panel on the front door to gain entry and then stole the till.

Nico Stefani says not only did he need a replacement till but repair work was required for the damage caused by the break-in.

He says he has had to fork out more than £1,000 to fix things.

The raid coms only a week after a similar incident at nearby Le Plonk Wine Bar, also on Cedar Square, which has been targeted FIVE times in just over a year.

Nico Stefani says Blackpool town centre businesses need more protection | Natioal World

Mr Stefani, 34, who also owns Stefani's Pizzeria next door, said: “Small businesses around here need more protection - there have been about 15 break-ins in this small area of town, inside the last year.

“The police have been very helpful since the break-in but the businesses around here just need more.

“Ourselves and others have approached Blackpool Council to be allowed to put up shutters but they won’t let us.

“We are trying to make Blackpool a good place to visit, with decent restaurants and wine bars for people to enjoy.

“These are low level crimes but for businesses, it takes its toll. It is hard enough to make a living without having to put up with this.”

But Mr Stefani added: “I will say the community of Blackpool - our customers and fellow businesses, have been brilliant.

“They have rallied round to help in various ways, which is really heartening.

“But we do need more protection.”