Our Blackpool wine bar has been burgled for the fifth time in 14 months

A Blackpool town centre bar has been burgled for the fifth time in just over a year.

The latest break-in at Le Plonk Wine Bar, on Cedar Square, occurred at some point in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The owners have expressed their frustration over the spate of incidents and the damage caused.

The owners of Le Plonk Wine Bar in Blackpool are frustrated after the fifth buglary there | Third party

They said on Facebook: “Last night we were burgled again, that’s now five times in 14 months.

“Again, they got nothing, we are owner operators, why would we leave cash in the till overnight when it’s us who closes up ourselves?

“We can’t keep doing this, we are going to be speaking to the council Monday morning and telling them we have to put shutters on the building, we have no choice now.

“We now cannot get insured against burglaries and have to keep on paying for the damage caused out of our own pocket, it’s so disappointing when you invest so much into a town and you get nothing back in return.

“Anyway, CSI has found some blood on the door so hopefully it leads to something.”

Lancashire Police said: “Following enquiries, two men were arrested in Blackpool town centre on Sunday evening, on suspicion of burglary.

“After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lewis Danville, 29, of Cranbrook Avenue, Blackpool, and Jason Main, 34, of no fixed address, have been charged with burglary.

“They have been remanded in custody to appear before Blackpool Magistrates Court tomorrow.