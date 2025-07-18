Online restaurant reservation service, OpenTable, has officially named Blackpool’s White Tower Restaurant as one of the most romantic dinner locations in the whole region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Diner’s Choice list, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months. The results are sorted by location and category with an aim to help diners discover new restaurants.

Other restaurants named in the list include the likes of Micheal Wan’s Mandarin, The Cartford Inn and Eight at Gazegill By Doug Crampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Tiplady, general manager of the White Tower Restaurant said: “We’re firm believers that setting has a huge role to play in romance, and at White Tower we pride ourselves on creating an atmosphere that evokes emotion. Our restaurant is traditional, we have an open fire, candlelit tables and a pianist each weekend, which combined with sweeping views of Blackpool’s promenade and the Irish Sea, we think makes for a perfect date night.”

Views span Blackpool's famous coastline | PBR

The White Tower Restaurant sits in Pleasure Beach Resort’s Casino building on Ocean Boulevard. It’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday every week serves seasonal menus crafted by chef Anthony Malone. Dishes include Beef Fillet Carpaccio, Chargrilled Loin of Lamb, Smoked Cheese Gnocchi, and White Chocolate & Raspberry Tartlet.

As well as the regular three-course menu, the White Tower also has special occasion menus including Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s and the Red Arrows fly over, and guests who are attending any of Pleasure Beach’s shows can book a show and dine package.

White Tower Restaurant is traditionally dressed | PBR

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson, said: “Our park has always been a top spot for first dates, anniversaries and even marriage proposals and weddings! We’ve been elevating romance for nearly 130 years, and we’re really pleased that in 2025 we’re still recognised as a destination where love can thrive… whether that be a thrilling ride on one of our award-winning coasters, a cosy night at our luxury hotel Boulevard or a candlelit dinner in the White Tower.”

Guests can book a table online at https://whitetowerrestaurant.com/ or call 01253 336902 to book a show and dine package.