A Blackpool family have had to move out of their home after a huge fire ravaged nextdoor’s house and wrecked theirs as well.

The massive blaze broke out at the Hobson family’s home on Henson Avenue in South Shore, early on Tuesday afternoon, with eight fire engines called out to tackle it.

The family was devastated after their home was completely destroyed, along with their Christmas present, but thankfully no one was seriously hurt.

Kelly Jones and daughters Mylee (left) and Tayla | Submit

Meanwhile, the flames and smoke of the blaze found their way into the adjoining home of Kelly Jones and her two daughters, burning away part of the first floor and smoke charring much of the house.

Fortunately, neither Kelly nor the girls - Tayla (12) and Mylee (9) - were home at the time.

Kelly, 33, an NHS call handler, says the family have had to move into her mum’s nearby home and she doesn;t know if they will be able to return.

She said: “A friend phoned me to say there was a fire on our street and when I looked out of the window at work I could see a huge cloud of smoke rising up.

“I was able to leave work early and when I rushed back, I couldn't believe it -the fire was right where we lived, firefighters were everywhere and they had to smash down our front door to get inside.

“Il was terrible for the family nextdoor, their house was completely destroyed and I hugged the dad, he looked really shaken, I feel so sorry for them.

“We had three animals in our house - our rabbit, a hamster and a bearded dragon and I was terrified that they would be killed but firemen saved them, they were brilliant.

"We've had to find temporary homes for those three."

The blaze destroyed part of the first floor at Kelly Jones' house | Submit

Kelly was back at the house yesterday and discovered that a huge area of the first floor was missing, there was snaoke damage across the house and her daughter’s bedroom was not safe to access.

She said: “I’m so glad my mum is there for us, she only lives round the corner.

“We’ll be able to stay there until we get something sorted out.

“Our house is rented and the landlord says he wants us back but we’ve no idea how long it will take.

“I’m just glad it happened in the afternoon and not in the early hours of the morning - I’m just glad everyone is safe.”

Kelly said she didn’t yet know what the situation was with the house insurance, as the fire did not start in their home and she is not the owner of her rented property.

The blaze at Henson Avenue casued massive damage | third party

Kelly’s friend , Charlotte Baxter, has set up a GoFundMe campaign for the family.

Kelly said: “I wouldn’t have done it, I hate asking people for help, but it was so nice of her.”

Charlotte said: “ I have known Kelly since primary school days and she has a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

“I have created the GoFund me page to ask for the help of the community in Blackpool far and wide to help Kelly and the girls have some sort of normality and help rebuild their home/lives with it being so close to Christmas.”

The page is can be found here: https://gofund.me/1a586f6e