A Blackpool family say they are devastated after ‘losing everything’ after a huge blaze ripped through their home - but are just thankful that everyone survived.

Now kind-hearted residents from the Fylde coast and beyond have helped raise more than £4,000 in just one day to assist the Hobson family after the devastating fire on Henson Avenue, South Shore.

The blaze started in the early afternoon yesterday (Tuesday December 17), with firefighters called out at 1.25pm.

The Hobson's home on Henson Avenue, South Shore, was ravaged by the huge blaze | Third party

It took hold so quickly that eight fire engines were needed to tackle it, using an aerial ladder platform, the drone team and the a firefighting robot.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two main jets and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.

Thankfully, the family escaped without serious injury.

But the blaze destroyed all of the family’s cherished possessions, just over a week before Christmas.

My childhood home on fire

Holly Robson said: “Unfortunately today my childhood home set on fire, we are all absolutely devastated as we have lost everything we own in that house but also feeling so incredibly lucky that everyone has walked away alive and with little injuries.

“Gutted doesn’t even come close to explain how we are feeling at this moment in time but i just want to thank all our neighbours and emergency services for everything that they have done today for me and my family.

“All the support and messages mean the absolute world to us all and i can’t thank everyone enough for the help they’ve provided.

“Those who know me know the bond I have with my grandparents and for them to have been able to walk away from that today has us all feeling very fortunate in such an unfortunate situation.

“Again, thank you so much to everyone that helped, and to the firefighter who saved our dog izzy.”

Firefighters tackling the blaze on Henson Avenue | National World

What fundraiser says

A GoFundMe campaign, set up by family member Tilly Hobson, who said: “ We are reaching out with heavy hearts to share the story of the Hobson family, who have just experienced an unimaginable tragedy.

“Just days before Christmas, their home was destroyed by a devastating fire, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs and their beloved dog, Izzy , who was miraculously rescued from the flames.

“The Hobson’s are a loving family who have always been there for their community. They’re the first to lend a helping hand to those in need and have created a warm and welcoming home for everyone who knows them.

“Now, they find themselves in a situation where they need your help.The fire not only took away their home but also their cherished belongings, Christmas gifts, and countless memories. While we are grateful that Izzy is safe, the emotional and financial toll of this disaster is overwhelming.

“The family is facing challenges they never imagined, especially during this Christmas season when joy and togetherness are so important.We are asking for your support to help the Hobson family rebuild their lives.No amount is too small, and every penny counts. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your friends and family to help us reach as many people as possible.

“Let’s come together as a community to show the Hobson family that they are not alone during this difficult time. With your support, we can help them start to heal and begin the journey of rebuilding their lives. “

The campaign had raised £4,010 by 6.30pm on Wednesday (December 18).

To help the campaign, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-hobson-family-rebuild-after-devastating-fire?cdn-cache=0