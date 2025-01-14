Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to create a tram museum in Blackpool is continuing with volunteers hoping to submit a bid for National Lottery funding to support the vision to preserve the resort's heritage fleet.

The team behind the Tramtown attraction, which is where the famous vehicles are stored, says it plans to re-open its workshops to visitors again this year although there will continue to be no access to the tram sheds themselves.

However the public will be able to view the trams from outside and a bid for National Lottery funding to upgrade the Rigby Road tram shed is being prepared.

Planning permission was granted in October 2023 for the redevelopment of the site including repairs to the building and creation of event space.

Fears the fleet could be permanently scrapped were sparked in December when it was announced the popular trams were being suspended from running on the tracks.

Blackpool Transport managing director Jane Cole said this was due to "complex operational issues" but added the aim was "to have them back on the Promenade next year".

Now it has been confirmed Tramtown will be running workshop tours in 2025. Work is also continuing to convert the depot into a visitor centre with £50,000 raised so far going towards preparing architects designs and compiling a bid to the National Lottery fund.

Ms Cole said: “These next steps will enable continuing access to Blackpool’s behind the scenes tramway heritage, helping to bridge the gap while we continue to work on the developmental phases of the overarching scheme to deliver the full-scale attraction within the historic tram shed.

"Our vision is to make Tramtown a place where history and innovation intersect, inspiring future generations to appreciate and celebrate the cultural significance of the Blackpool tramway and the role it continues to play in the town’s ongoing story.”

Tramtown volunteer co-ordinator Coun Paul Galley said work was underway to secure more grant funding, and to achieve charity status.

He said: “I am so proud of everyone that has given so much of themselves to support the Tramtown vision, from our hard-working volunteers to visitors from around the world. In a world that is very divided, one thing everyone agrees on is Blackpool loves its heritage trams."

Bryan Lindop, head of heritage at Blackpool Transport, said: “To all those who have contributed to the Tramtown funds over the years, either directly by donation, or indirectly by visiting the workshop tours or purchasing Tramtown merchandise, you have made a significant difference and an invaluable contribution in underpinning our plans and enabling them to move forward.

"Those funds have always been and will go on being invested in the building and the furtherance of the business case, and all Tramtown funds are in a ring-fenced account and cannot be spent on anything else.

"All that we have achieved to date, from emergency repairs to the tram shed itself, the architects’ drawings, to the successful planning application for the full scheme, these are all thanks to our faithful supporters and our incredible volunteers.”