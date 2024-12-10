The future of Blackpool’s heritage trams is safe, says the head of the resort’s transport operations after concerns led to a petition being set up.

Fears for the much-loved vintage vehicles were sparked after Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours released a statement last Friday saying the popular tours were being suspended.

This led to a heart-felt petition being started by Blackpool resident Louise Lepitak, which quickly attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

Blackpool Transport chief has issued a new statement over the future of the town's heritage trams | National World

However, today Jane Cole, Managing Director of Blackpool Transport has issued the following statement addressing concerns regarding the future of the Heritage Tram operation.

She said: “As Managing Director of Blackpool Transport, I would like to reach out to everyone who has expressed their concerns about the future of the Heritage Tram operation. I am the biggest advocate for the preservation and future of our beautiful assets.

“I can confirm that the future of our heritage trams is safe and we aim to have them back on the Promenade next year. However, before that can happen there are a number of complex operational issues that need to be addressed.

“While we work on these, we have made the difficult decision to suspend operations. We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this has caused to our passengers but it is the right decision at this time.

“Recently we have been able to run the heritage trams out of Starr Gate depot which does not interfere with the ongoing works at Rigby Road. We are considering how this could provide a solution to some of the challenges we are currently facing.

“It is also important to clarify that the suspension of tram tours does not affect plans for the Rigby Road tram shed. In fact, it highlights the importance of bringing our vision for Tramtown to life to preserve Blackpool’s heritage.

“Blackpool Transport Services and Blackpool Council remain committed to continue working with all our volunteers, supporters and stakeholders during this pause in the operational running of the heritage fleet.”

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “I completely understand why this news has concerned local residents and visitors. When people think of Blackpool they think of the tower, the piers, the beaches and of course our magnificent fleet of heritage trams.

“While there may a temporary pause in service, they absolutely are not going away. Heritage trams will return in 2025 and will continue to be enjoyed by passengers for years to come.

“The decision to suspend the heritage tours is not a decision that Blackpool Transport Services has taken lightly but it is a necessary step, that needs to be taken now, to ensure that they can run effectively and safely in the future alongside the modern trams.”