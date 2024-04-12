I went to Chester Zoo for the snow leopards but this animal really caught my eye
and live on Freeview channel 276
This week I decided to venture to Chester Zoo to see its new additions - the gorgeous snow leopards Yashin and Nubra.
While it wasn’t the easiest of treks getting there due to the weather causing havoc and cancellations on the train lines, the sight of the animals more than outweighed the slightly delayed and extended journey.
Armed with my map I ventured around the Zoo weaving in and out of indoor enclosures.
First up were the elephants who just plodded along doing their own thing - a mindset matched by the domestic goats who remained unbothered by the humans.
Peacocks, tigers, cheetahs, flamingos, baboons, capybaras - you name it and this zoo had it!
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Sign up for our free newsletters now
READ MORE:
Added even more cuteness to my walk was a little mama duck and her chicks who decided to take a stroll alongside.
Due to the windy weather some animals (and who could blame them) decided to stay safely nestled in their enclosures such as the penguins and lemurs who, from a far distance, could be see huddled together in a doorway.
Saving the best until last and with a double whammy were the snow leopards and the red panda.
The female snow leopard was having a well earned rest, while the male, observing us spectators from his entrance, analysed the situation before confidently strutting around his enclosure.
I defy anyone not to be captivated by such majestic beauty in front of them.
Willing the red panda to come say hi I was greeted by a gent who informed me that the red panda was his favourite and he had been able to feed one last year.
Taking a sip of my recently purchased slushy from a cafe, I tried to hide my jealously.
Mr Panda did make an appearance but one that was camouflaged through the trees.
But the fact that they use their fluffy tails as a pillow and their beautiful colouring cements them as my favourite animal.
Pictures and videos serve as a disjustice as how striking the animals are need to be seen to be believed.
Tickets for two adults on a weekday will set you back £66, but with over 35,000 animals to spot at Chester Zoo and a pub to rest in and refuel half-way round, summer here I come!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.