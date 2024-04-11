Pet owners everywhere can participate in celebrating their little companions.
We asked readers to share their photos with us and have been inundated with gorgeous photos of their pets.
There were so many to choose from. Check out a selection in our gallery to see if you can spot your pet.
1. National Pet Day 2024
In celebration of National Pet Day 2024 We asked you for pictures of your furry friends and you didn't disappoint! Photo: UGC
2. Ant
Ant. Photo: Val Houghton
3. Mr Ollie Purs
Mr Ollie Purs. Photo: Daniella Taylor
4. Dave and Miley
Dave the Fox Terrier (left) with little Miley who sadly passed away earlier this month. Photo: Shannon Woosey
5. Bob Cat
Rescue cat Bob Cat will be 14 in August. Photo: Judith Croskell
Donna Cosgrove sent this gorgeous picture in of her fur baby. Photo: Donna Cosgrove