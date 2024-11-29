Manchester is home to many great things such as its hotels, varied bars and restaurants.

A new lifestyle hotel a stone’s throw from the airport has managed to merge all three of these by serving up a slice of different to the hospitality industry.

I visited the new TRIBE Manchester Airport hotel and this is what I thought. | ED

TRIBE Manchester Airport hotel boasts an £80 million design, an Italian Dolce Vita-inspired restaurant, TRIBE Table, and a trendy bar with seating for 220 guests.

I went along to see what the new funky hotel had to offer and the answer was - a lot!

There was one thing that stood out the most for me, but we will get to that in a bit.

Upon arrival to the swanky hotel a neon white sign with the word TRIBE greeted me alongside an orange carpet entrance and welcoming staff.

One foot in the door and I am instantly greeted with a friendly smile by a waiter with a tray full of fizz.

No sooner had I taken my first sip when another waiting staff member cheerfully approached me with a tray full of delicious canapes.

This was the order for the rest of the evening as many waiters/waitresses made their way through the crowd with varied drinks and Italian inspired canapes.

Some of the delicious canapes and cocktails. | ED

Slices of margherita pizza, bowls full of prawn risotto and truffle pasta and calamari dishes (a firm favourite with my friend Aimee) wafted through the air.

Dessert canapes were not forgotten about and arrived in the shape of chocolate truffles and raspberry panna cottas.

An exclusive music set by DJ Cris entertained the many guests that had filled the large contemporary ground-floor space.

The room itself, although hard to see with many occupying it, boasts a funky interior of red chairs line around the bar and a black and white patterned floor.

The exterior and interior. | ED

Already fit to burst, I was informed that an Au Vodka bar was also available to test out in another room.

I ventured in to see staff making excited guests a cocktail with the latest marshmallow flavoured brand and offering up keyrings as a keepsake.

As if this wasn’t enough of an enticement, the hotel, which holds 412 rooms, is within walking distance of Manchester Airport and the nearby train station, allowing for easy access to Manchester's city centre.

Customer service at its finest as food and beverage manager Mason Deevey-Ryan and food and beverage assistant Lewis Conroy were quick to check that everything was okay with the food/drinks and service.

Dream team - Mason Deevey-Ryan and Lewis Conroy. | ED

Although the place is eye catchingly gorgeous with delicious food and fancy drinks, the staff and the service they provide was the wow factor for me.

You could tell they enjoy their jobs as their customer service is not to just check in once and leave you be, but to go that extra mile if you need something.

Their friendly, approachable and nothing is too much trouble demeanour makes you feel like you are dropping in for a chat with a friend - and this is why I will return.

TRIBE was founded in 2017 in Australia and has 19 hotels globally. It is the firm's second UK one following the opening of TRIBE London Canary Wharf in 2022.

Pauline Oster, vice president of TRIBE Europe and North Africa, said: "TRIBE is a cool and confident brand which makes it the perfect addition to a city like Manchester, which has such a vibrant and lively culture.

"With more openings to come in cities like Paris, Budapest, Krakow, and The Hague, TRIBE is well-positioned to further expand across the region."