One person rescued after fire breaks out at domestic property in Cleveleys
One person was rescued by emergency services after a fire broke out at a domestic property in Cleveleys.
By Sean Gleaves
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 1:51pm
Three fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended the incident in Newman Grove at around 12.05pm on Tuesday (February 28).
Firefighters rescued one casualty from the property.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters were in attendance for approximately 50 minutes.
If you have a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.