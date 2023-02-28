News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

One person rescued after fire breaks out at domestic property in Cleveleys

One person was rescued by emergency services after a fire broke out at a domestic property in Cleveleys.

By Sean Gleaves
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 1:51pm

Three fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended the incident in Newman Grove at around 12.05pm on Tuesday (February 28).

Firefighters rescued one casualty from the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

One person was rescued after a fire broke out at a domestic property in Newman Grove, Cleveleys (Credit: Google)
One person was rescued after a fire broke out at a domestic property in Newman Grove, Cleveleys (Credit: Google)
One person was rescued after a fire broke out at a domestic property in Newman Grove, Cleveleys (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Blackpool car fire: video shows a Vauxhall Corsa on fire on Squires Gate Lane du...

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately 50 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.

Click HERE for more information about fire safety.

CleveleysFleetwoodBispham