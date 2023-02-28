News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool car fire: video shows a Vauxhall Corsa on fire on Squires Gate Lane during rush hour

Commuters in Blackpool received a shock yesterday evening (February 27) as a car set alight on a busy road in rush hour.

By Aimee Seddon
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 11:05am

At 17:14pm, one fire engine from South Shore attended an incident on Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, where a Vauxhall Corsa was reportedly on fire before the traffic lights for Progress Way.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say one vehicle was well alight when crews arrived.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, and crews were in attendance for thirty five minutes.

A black Vauxhall Corsa alight on Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool during rush hour on Monday, February 27.
