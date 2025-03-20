Artists have used their skills to brighten up a Blackpool street by painting benches and planters in a multitude of colours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work on Waterloo Road in South Shore has been carried out by members of the Blackpool-based House of Wingz arts and performance group as part of its Coastal Colour Club.

From left Will Panter, Sam Bell Docherty and James Panter from House of Wingz with one of the painted benches in Waterloo Road in Blackpool | Fatima Azzuz

Now it is hoped to use brush strokes to transform other areas of the town and "make Blackpool an outdoor art gallery".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Bell-Docherty, of House of Wingz, said: "We wanted to look at ways of bringing art to the town and making Blackpool a public art gallery for everyone.

"So we knew the area of Waterloo Road and Bond Street has been suffering from decline recently, and after discussions with the ward councillors went ahead with the project to paint the planters and benches.

Painted planters in Waterloo Road in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

"We've had really good feedback. Blackpool is a seaside town and it's about fun but we also want residents to feel some civic pride. We're now looking at bringing the project to other wards in the town and looking at walls on buildings where we could also paint some murals."

House of Wings has also carried out painting projects to brighten up parts of the LGBTQ+ quarter in Claremont ward in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme in Waterloo has been funded by ward funding with £2,350 being allocated from the ward budget of councillors Diane Mitchell and Simon Cartmel.

Coun Mitchell said: "There have been several discussions around regeneration plans for Waterloo Road, with a strong focus on creating a family-friendly, seaside atmosphere.

"This is just the beginning, but we already have fantastic attractions nearby, from the best ice cream at Notrianni-Ices to the Pleasure Beach, Sandcastle Waterpark, South Pier, and so much more so would encourage as many people as possible to support the shops along Waterloo Road."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is now continuing to ensure that the South Shore Master Plan includes a strong focus on the wider Waterloo Road and Bond Street areas, ensuring long-term improvements that benefit residents and businesses.