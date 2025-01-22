Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool is bidding for £750,000 to boost its cultural offer with some of the cash potentially being used to launch new events if the application is successful.

The council has submitted a bid to Arts Council England for the funding and hopes to hear whether it has got the go ahead or not in March.

An artist's impression of the proposed culture hub | Ellis Williams Architects

Last year a Cultural Strategy was created for the resort in partnership with organisations including the Grand Theatre, House of Wingz and the Showtown Museum and with a total value or around £1.85m.

The Arts Council grant, if approved, would fund initiatives including the creation of a culture passport for young people encouraging them to attend events and go behind the scenes at national venues such as the Royal Shakespeare Company and Factory International.

Funding would also support the development of new cultural events, festivals and programmes with national and international reach. This would include creating partnerships to bring new and diverse visitors to the town.

It is also hoped to pilot a development programme for future creatives thus giving people chance to learn skills for careers in creative industries.

A report by council leader Coun Lynn Williams, which is due to be presented to the next meeting of the full council on January 29, adds: "A new standaloneCreative Blackpool website will be developed to provide information about the evolving cultural offer across the town as well as showcasing the work of the sector and its impact on both residents and visitors."

Work towards developing the culture strategy saw nearly 70 ideas put forward ranging from historical walks and festivals to celebrating ‘firsts’ such as the electric trams and developing the town’s ‘pink pound’ sector illustrated by the shows at Funny Girls.

Planning permission was also granted last October for a £10m culture hub which would see The Grundy Art Gallery on Queen Street extended, and a refurbishment of the neighbouring Central Library.

A feasibility study for the investment has been carried out using money from the council’s £5.9m grant from the Shared Prosperity Fund but so far funding has not been secured for the scheme.