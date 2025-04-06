'No dog needs to die like' - readers react to dog shot dead by police in Knott End attack
The incident left a man in his 50s with “life-changing injuries” during the attack in Knott End.
Police responded to reports of a man being attacked by a “large, aggressive dog” on Lyme Grove at around 10.06pm on Friday.
It was also reported that the attack had been ongoing for a “sustained period of time,” despite multiple attempts by members of the public to intervene and free the victim.
Shocked readers expressed mixed reactions on the tragic incident.
Here are a selection of their comments:
Lee Gilbert: “No dog needs to die like that disgraceful.”
Eileen Nicholls: “All dogs should have to be made when out in public places to be on a lead for our safety, safety of others and safety of other animals.”
Chris Kent: “It's time all dog owners had to buy licenses so that they would be encouraged to look after them and train them properly.”
Joanne Tonge: “Breaks my heart it's the dogs that end up losing their lives because of irresponsible owners. Dog school and training should be compulsory and unless you have a special licence power breeds should be limited to 1 per household till training and responsibility, proven, only my opinion however.”
Dave Foster: “When are we going to look at the owners of these dogs and require them to undergo training and have a licence?”
Police have not yet released what type of dog it was.
