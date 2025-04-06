Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning ahead of today’s Man Utd vs Man City match at Old Trafford as 70,000 fans are expected to attend.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said that a policing plan was in place for the match which kicks off at 4.30pm with the city centre and transport expected to be busy.

Chief Superintendent Colette Rose, head of Special Operations at GMP and Gold Commander for the Manchester derby, said: “We are lucky in Manchester to have clubs with passionate fan bases represented across all football leagues - a Manchester derby especially always brings excitement as the city unites in its passions for football.

“There is a policing plan in place for Sunday - fans will notice an increased police presence in busier locations and specialist officers will be deployed to ensure fans remain safe and can enjoy the match.”

She added: “The city centre and Old Trafford areas, as well as the public transport and road networks, will be busy so we remind people of their responsibilities and, where possible, to plan your journeys and enjoy alcohol responsibly.

“We want everyone to enjoy the match – anyone with concerns can report them to a police officer or a member of security staff on the day.

“Good luck to both teams this weekend.”

Anyone attending any match over the coming weeks can continue to report concerns directly to officers or through 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.