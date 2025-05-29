Nine-year-old injured in Liverpool victory parade incident - latest police update
A nine-year-old was the youngest person injured after a car ploughed into Liverpool fans on Monday (May 26), Merseyside Police has said. The force said the oldest victim was 78 and all those injured are understood to be British.
A total of 79 people are believed to have been injured in the incident, with Merseyside Police confirming yesterday that seven remained in hospital in a stable condition.
A 53-year-old man from West Derby was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He remains in custody after the force yesterday confirmed it had been granted additional time for questioning.
Water Street was closed at the time of the incident during Liverpool’s Premier League celebrations and it is believed that the car followed an ambulance after a road block was temporarily lifted so paramedics could help a man who suffered a suspected heart attack.
