The UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer is closing nine of its sites, but with a brand-new store in Blackpool Retail Park having opened only last year what will it mean?

Hobbycraft confirmed that, following a strategic review of the business it has announced a restructuring which will result in the closure of some of its loss-making stores, and unfortunately lead to redundancies for the colleagues who work there.

The restructuring will also result in a number of management roles being made redundant across the store estate, along with redundancies in our Bournemouth based head office and our distribution centre in Burton on Trent.

The nine Hobbycraft stores will cease trading by mid-July with the loss of between 72 and 126 jobs.

The following stores are set to close:

Bagshot, Surrey

Basildon, Essex

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire

Bristol: Imperial Retail Park

Canterbury, Kent

Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

Epping Forest, Essex

Lakeside Shopping Centre, Essex

A number of other stores in the store estate are currently part of an ongoing review process, the outcome of which is currently undecided.

Any further store closures will be communicated to employees in due course.

Hobbycraft CEO, Alex Willson, said: “Hobbycraft is the UK’s leading arts and crafts retailer, with a strong presence across the country and online, fantastic colleagues and loyal and engaged customers.

“For many, our stores are more than just arts and crafts supplies, they have become places for gaining crafting ideas and inspiration.

“Very sadly, the strength of our offering has not made us immune from the challenges faced by the retail sector in recent years.

“Closing stores is always a last resort and this has been an extremely difficult decision.

“Making these changes is sadly a necessary action to enable us to keep our doors open to crafters up and down the country.”