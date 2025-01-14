Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool is opening Nickelodeon Land early this year in time for February half term – and it’s one of the first theme parks in the country to do so.

From Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 23, guests can grab themselves tickets for the Nickelodeon themed area of the park as well as Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic ride. It’ll cost guests a special price of £25 - half of the normal gate price.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort Amanda Thompson OBE said: “This is the first time in over 10 years we have opened for February half term in its entirety, and we’re really excited about it. We understand that the demand for cost-friendly things to do in February half term is ever-growing. Each year parents look for things to do with their children come rain or shine. So, over the winter period our team has worked especially hard to get Nickelodeon Land open before the rest of the park. We want families and friends to be able to have something to look forward to in the first academic break of the year.”

Spongebob, Patrick and Squidward in Nickelodeon Land | PBR

As well as offering a day ticket, the park is also offering an ‘Adventure Package’ for £40 per person. This means guests can buy one ticket for four activities – and these don’t need to be redeemed all in the same day.

They can choose any day of the half term period to carry out each adventure which includes an eTicket to Nickelodeon Land, entry to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, a round of Adventure Golf and a skating session at Pleasure Beach Resort Arena with free skate hire.

“We’ve also created a package which includes four exciting activities. This means that parents and children can enjoy a packed itinerary of activities for half term all under one ticket, without the hassle.” Amanda added.

Full opening

The rest of Pleasure Beach opens on March 1 for the 2025 season, which runs until November. Earlier in the year, the resort announced its re-imagining of the Ice Blast ride, which will now go under the name Launch Pad and be open for guests to enjoy in 2025.

Tickets for Nickelodeon Land at February half term and tickets for Pleasure Beach from March are bookable now online at www.pleasurebeachresort.com .