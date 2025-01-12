Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pleasure Beach Resort has launched a recruitment drive to fill more than 100 job vacancies as the theme park gears up for its 2025 season.

The nationally-famous resort attraction has announced that there are hundreds of both full- and part-time roles available to suit all skillsets and lifestyles, with recruitment taking place across a range of departments.

Successful applicants could find themselves learning how to safely operate some of the UK’s most thrilling rides or working behind the scenes at the resort’s shows and events. They might be responsible for maintaining the park’s 42 acres, greeting guests, or selling gifts, food, drinks, and snacks at one of the many retail or catering units.

Those with a taste for entertainment could even be working alongside SpongeBob SquarePants and the PAW Patrol pups in Nickelodeon Land. Applicants are invited to attend one of two recruitment days, which are taking place on Tuesday 21 January between 2pm and 6pm, and Saturday 25 January between 10am and 4pm.

The roles will be filled ahead of Pleasure Beach’s 2025 season, which begins on Saturday March 1 and, while the jobs are seasonal, Blackpool Pleasure Resorts also emphasises the fact that the opportunity remains to land permanent work and progress within the company, as well as to take advantage of learning and development opportunities.

“Most don’t realise that here at Pleasure Beach we have what we like to call a ‘mini city’,” said Sara Boswell, Director of HR at Pleasure Beach Resort. “From plumbers and electricians, to chefs and dancers – there’s such a wide variety of roles within our workforce.

“No two days are the same here at Pleasure Beach, and that’s the beauty of working at a theme park… it’s fun!” added Sara, with flexible shift patterns and both full- and part-time positions available. “We’re so excited to meet some new faces at our recruitment days ahead of an exciting 2025 season.”

Perks of working for Pleasure Beach Resort include a season pass, free tickets for friends and family, plus discounts across other areas of Pleasure Beach like shows and events. As well as perks with other local businesses, employees also receive free entry to seven other theme parks across Europe, including Europa Park in Germany and PortAventura in Spain.

The recruitment days will be held at WG Beans coffee shop, 66 Balmoral Road, FY4 1HR. There is no need to register, but applicants are required to supply a passport or birth certificate on the day, as well as their National Insurance number.

For more information, visit: www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/careers/