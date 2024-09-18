Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new retail unit could be coming to Blackpool Retail Park but it definitely won’t sell certain items...

A planning application was submitted to Blackpool Council last week for the erection of a Class E commercial unit at Blackpool Retail Park on Squires Gate Lane.

In particular, the submission was an outline planning application for access and scale only with all other matters reserved.

The proposed unit would be 929 sqm and is located in what was previously the garden centre for Homebase, which did occupy the floorspace now taken by Currys and Bensons for Beds.

An application for a new retail unit at Blackpool Retail Park has been submitted. | Google Maps

Although a shop brand is not mentioned in the application, the planning statement states that the unit will be used “for the retail sale of a range of ‘bulky goods’ traditionally sold from Retail Park locations, as well as the retail sale of food and drinks.”

It also interstingly adds: ““Notwithstanding the provisions of the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987 (as amended), the floorspace hereby approved shall not be used for the sale of:

“(a) Clothing, including footwear and/ or

“(b) Fashion goods including jewellery,

“except where these items are sold ancillary to the primary range of goods sold at the premises and their combined total area shall not exceed more than 15% of the net sales area (i.e. excluding storage, administration and staff facilities).”

The planning application states that the existing service yard to the rear of the proposed unit will remain as it provides easy access for servicing vehicles via the existing private road.

The proposed development also comes with six new car parking spaces to accommodate the entrance of the retail unit, by relocating the parking spaces to the east of the proposed building.

There will also be two new accessible parking bays to the south of the building and ten cycle spaces with a new cycle shelter hoping to be situated to the south of the new parking bays, near the entrance of the proposed building.

Vehicular access to the site for customers will then be afforded via the existing route into the Retail Park from Amy Johnson Way whilst level access to the proposed unit will be provided from the car park areas that serve the Retail Park.

You can read the full planning application here.

