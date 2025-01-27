New owners of The Peppermill Cafe on Birley Street in Blackpool announce it will be closing for a break
The former owners of popular family-run The Peppermill Cafe announced the sad news that they are putting it up for sale after 37 years.
Taking to Facebook last week they announced the news to their many customers, that they would be retiring after 37 ‘wonderful years of serving the community’.
The post was met with hundreds of comments from well wishers thanking them for all the delicious food and memories over the many years.
The cafe is still trading with the same staff but will be just be under new ownership.
As reported this week by Blackpool Business News, The Peppermill will be open as usual from Monday, February 3, but is closing for its annual week break.
When reopen nothing is changing, the staff will be the same, same menu and same friendly ambiance, only the owners have changed, with the new owner keen to keep things exactly the same.
