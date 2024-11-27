New owner for UK's biggest childcare training provider based in Blackpool
NoodleNow! which is based in Bristol Avenue, has been acquired by software company KidsKonnect for an undisclosed sum, with the aim of creating new opportunities for growth and innovation in the childcare sector.
Birdi & Co advised founder Craig Stables as he sold his shares of the business, but retained ownership of the company's property. Mr Stables said: "Birdi & Co made the entire process seamless. Their clear communication, attention to detail, and understanding of my goals ensured a fantastic outcome. I couldn't have asked for better guidance during this significant transition."
Birdi & Co managed the legal aspects of the transaction, negotiated terms and drafted and finalised a property lease agreement. Managing partner Kush Birdi added: "This deal is a great example of how a well-structured approach can really deliver for everyone involved. I'm incredibly proud of the team at Birdi & Co. for their hard work and dedication in making it happen. Seeing Craig's goals come to life and helping NoodleNow! take this big step is what we are most proud of."
