New owner for UK's biggest childcare training provider based in Blackpool

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The UK’s biggest training provider in the childcare sector - based in Blackpool - has been snapped by a European giant.

NoodleNow! which is based in Bristol Avenue, has been acquired by software company KidsKonnect for an undisclosed sum, with the aim of creating new opportunities for growth and innovation in the childcare sector.

Birdi & Co advised founder Craig Stables as he sold his shares of the business, but retained ownership of the company's property. Mr Stables said: "Birdi & Co made the entire process seamless. Their clear communication, attention to detail, and understanding of my goals ensured a fantastic outcome. I couldn't have asked for better guidance during this significant transition."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Birdi & Co managed the legal aspects of the transaction, negotiated terms and drafted and finalised a property lease agreement. Managing partner Kush Birdi added: "This deal is a great example of how a well-structured approach can really deliver for everyone involved. I'm incredibly proud of the team at Birdi & Co. for their hard work and dedication in making it happen. Seeing Craig's goals come to life and helping NoodleNow! take this big step is what we are most proud of."

Related topics:BlackpoolchildcareLancashireJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice