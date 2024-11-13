Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire holiday park company with multi-million plans for the future is celebrating its 80th birthday.

Today, family-owned Partington’s Holiday Parks, which is based near Blackpool, operates holiday parks across Lancashire, the Lake District and the Yorkshire Dales, offering seaside locations and rural retreats with a focus on family-fun.

Earlier this year, it announced plans for a new £75m hotel, leisure and holiday village at Windy Harbour near Blackpool.

But it all began on November 13, 1944, when John William Partington Snr, Mary Partington, Frank Partington and George Partington, officially opened the gates to their first holiday centre at Newton Hall in Staining.

Celebrations

In honour of the 80-year milestone, fourth generation family members and chief executive officers, Rob Kearsley and Andrea Challis, have hosted a variety of themed events and family-friendly activities across their holiday parks this year. Highlights have included outdoor events with live music, funfairs and barbecues at sites in Lancashire, a party at the Lakeland Motor Museum for Black Beck holiday home-owners, soul and motown singers as well as a circus school at Tarn House in Skipton.

There were extra special thank-you gifts for guests and owners too - including a keepsake edition of the owner’s newsletter Partington’s Post featuring fascinating historical pictures of each park; a limited edition anniversary teddy bear-making workshop for little ones; a competition for one lucky holiday home owning family to flick the big switch at an exclusive 80th anniversary Blackpool Illuminations event; and a souvenir bespoke card games compendium, presented to all holiday home-owners.

“Treasured memories”

Rob Kearsley said: “Partington’s is much more than a holiday destination; it’s a community, a place to make treasured memories, a welcome retreat and a wonderful family tradition for many, including ourselves. We’re so grateful to have been able to honour our rich eighty-year history in 2024 and we are looking forward to bringing even more memorable experiences to all in 2025, including the progression of our exciting new £75m leisure development at Windy Harbour.”

Fellow CEO, Andrea Challis, added: “We couldn’t have reached this incredible milestone without the support and the continuing loyalty of our guests, our team, and our local community. This 80th year is about celebrating everyone who is and has been a part of the Partington’s family, and inviting new friends to make memories with us that will last a lifetime.”

Background

After the opening of Newton Hall, Blackpool’s Windy Harbour followed in 1954, Broadwater in Fleetwood in 1960 and then Tarn House in the Yorkshire Dales, Black Beck in the Lake District and Wardley’s Creek in Hambleton, were all added to the park portfolio in the 1970s. In the 1960s, Trevor Kearsley joined the company and went on to marry George’s daughter Christine, and later managed the company as General Manager and Director.

The future

And Partington’s Holiday Parks has continued to invest in the future of the business. Blackpool’s newest £2m entertainment experience Walterz, officially opened its doors last November at Newton Hall, and has been bowling visitors over ever since, offering a range of fabulous games from traditional shuffleboard to pool, along with ten-pin bowling, AR darts, luxury karaoke booths and dining options.