A luxury furniture store opened to thousands of customers in Lytham recently.

Loom Loft welcomed over 1,000 visitors to its new store located on Haven Road on their opening weekend.

Loom Loft recently open in Lytham. | Loom Loft

After an intensive two month conversion project to the building adjoined to Booths supermarket (Haven Road), Loom Loft opened its fifth store ahead of schedule.

The family-run business, established its presence with the opening of its flagship Clitheroe store and The Loft Bistro in August 2019.

Inside the new store. | Loom Loft

Building on this success, a second store was introduced at The Mill Batley, West Yorkshire, in 2021, third at Astley Bridge, Bolton in August 2023 and fourth store with their second Loft Bistro offering at Port Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston in April 2024.

Julie Newell, Booths Property Manager, said: “What Loom Loft have achieved in this space is fantastic, and so beautifully curated. It was a pleasure, and no surprise, to see such a successful launch.

“The feedback from Booths customers on the Loom Loft offer has been very well received.”

Boyd Hargreaves, CEO at Loom Loft, added: “It’s been a pleasure dealing with Booths as our landlord on this project.

“They have been so accommodating right from our initial meeting arranged through their managing agents Pinkus.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with them at Lytham.”

The luxury furniture store also has a sister site and bistro in Preston. | Loom Loft

Building on the success of the striking mural at their Preston store, Loom Loft enlisted artist Shawn Sharpe to create another large-scale wall mural at their Lytham location, designed to reflect the essence of the area.

Loom Loft enlisted artist Shawn Sharpe to create another large-scale wall mural at their Lytham location, designed to reflect the essence of the area. | Loom Loft

Loom Loft have appointed Natalie Adair as store manager at the new site.

Natalie was the deputy store manager at Loom Loft’s Preston store for the last 12 months.

She will be joined by a number of new employees, all from the local area.

Loom Loft are committed to stocking 80 percent of its upholstery collections from Lancashire and UK manufacturers.

The new Loom Loft store at Booths supermarket in Lytham will be open seven days a week, offering the perfect shopping experience for those looking to elevate their home interiors.