New housing scheme proposed in place of controversial apartments plan for Thornton

By Richard Hunt
Published 21st Oct 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 16:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A controversial housing development in Thornton which was granted planning approval two years ago is no longer going ahead and a completely new scheme by a different group has been lodged with Wyre planners.

Instead, a completely new scheme by a different group has been lodged with Wyre planners.

Developers James Carter Homes were given the green light in 2023 to build 33 apartments for people aged 55 and over at the Craiglands site on Hillylaid Road, following the demolition of a derelict building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme, which attracted 48 letters of objection from nearby residents, including concerns over parking issues and height, had previously been refused in 2021.

However, that project has now been discontinued and James Carter Homes is no longer involved with the site.

Plans show the south facing (rear) elevation from the proposed apartments at Craiglands, Hillylaid Road, in Thornton. Image: Cassidy and AshtonPlans show the south facing (rear) elevation from the proposed apartments at Craiglands, Hillylaid Road, in Thornton. Image: Cassidy and Ashton
Plans show the south facing (rear) elevation from the proposed apartments at Craiglands, Hillylaid Road, in Thornton. Image: Cassidy and Ashton | Cassidy and Ashton

A new application, for a smaller scheme, has now been submitted by another party.

The new project again proposes the demolition of the derelict building, and the subsequent erection of 17 supported living accommodation units, consisting of five single storey bungalows and 12 apartments, along with associated parking, landscaping, and ancillary facilities

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The applicant is listed as the Issa Group, an umbrella group based at Bamber Bridge, Preston, whose activities include the running of community healthcare centres and care for the elderly.

For this scheme, Issa would lead on the supported living project.

In a planning and design statement in support of the application, architects and town planners, Cassidy & Ashton stated: “The reduction in scale from previous applications for the site, proposing 33 no. dwellings, integrates more appropriately within the existing urban context.

“The amount of development proposed is considered appropriate for the size and proposed use of the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The parking spaces comprise 14 disabled parking spaces to the front of the developments and situated towards the southern boundary will be four standard parking spaces, which will be predominantly for staff use.”

Concluding, the statement said planning permission should be granted, stating: “The application site is situated within a sustainable location for the proposed development, nestled in a residential area in the settlement boundary of Thornton, a designated Urban Town which is the subject of the majority of Wyre’s projected housing provision.”

Related topics:Thornton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice