Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A controversial housing development in Thornton which was granted planning approval two years ago is no longer going ahead and a completely new scheme by a different group has been lodged with Wyre planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, a completely new scheme by a different group has been lodged with Wyre planners.

Developers James Carter Homes were given the green light in 2023 to build 33 apartments for people aged 55 and over at the Craiglands site on Hillylaid Road, following the demolition of a derelict building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, which attracted 48 letters of objection from nearby residents, including concerns over parking issues and height, had previously been refused in 2021.

However, that project has now been discontinued and James Carter Homes is no longer involved with the site.

Plans show the south facing (rear) elevation from the proposed apartments at Craiglands, Hillylaid Road, in Thornton. Image: Cassidy and Ashton | Cassidy and Ashton

A new application, for a smaller scheme, has now been submitted by another party.

The new project again proposes the demolition of the derelict building, and the subsequent erection of 17 supported living accommodation units, consisting of five single storey bungalows and 12 apartments, along with associated parking, landscaping, and ancillary facilities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant is listed as the Issa Group, an umbrella group based at Bamber Bridge, Preston, whose activities include the running of community healthcare centres and care for the elderly.

For this scheme, Issa would lead on the supported living project.

Read More Controversial proposals for 33 apartments in Thornton approved by Wyre planners

In a planning and design statement in support of the application, architects and town planners, Cassidy & Ashton stated: “The reduction in scale from previous applications for the site, proposing 33 no. dwellings, integrates more appropriately within the existing urban context.

“The amount of development proposed is considered appropriate for the size and proposed use of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The parking spaces comprise 14 disabled parking spaces to the front of the developments and situated towards the southern boundary will be four standard parking spaces, which will be predominantly for staff use.”

Concluding, the statement said planning permission should be granted, stating: “The application site is situated within a sustainable location for the proposed development, nestled in a residential area in the settlement boundary of Thornton, a designated Urban Town which is the subject of the majority of Wyre’s projected housing provision.”