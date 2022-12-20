The scheme, earmarked for land at Craiglands, off Hillylaid Road, was originally unanimously rejected by councillors on April 2021 due to a lack of parking provision and the size of the proposed building.

That application attracted 48 letters of objection from nearby residents, including concerns over parking issues.

James Carter Homes planned to build 33 apartments for people aged 55 and over

Additionally, an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate was dismissed, although only on the grounds that the applicant had not submitted a Section 106 obligation to fund community projects.

However, developer James Carter Homes resubmitted the application to Wyre for outline planning permission to build the apartments and demolish an existing house.

Now Wyre’s planning committee has approved the scheme, with conditions, at the latest meeting.

Wyre’s chief planning officer told the committee that this application was an identical scheme to the one that was rejected, and that the previous reasons for refusal on the on-site parking provision and the scale and massing were not supported by the Planning Inspector despite the fact the appeal had been dismissed.

Councillor Phil Orme said that the refusal reasons for the previous application were still relevant, but conceded that the existence of a three-storey building behind the boundary meant that the refusal on scale and massing would be difficult to pursue.

But both he and Coun Lady Dulcie Atkins were still concerned over the proposed number of on-site parking spaces.

Coun Paul Moon, committee chairman, proposed the recommendation to approve the application to the committee, and the vice chairman Coun Howard Ballard seconded the proposal.

It was resolved to approve the application and grant outline planning permission subject to conditions and a S106 legal agreement to secure a reduced financial contribution to green infrastructure.

