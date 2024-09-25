Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community garden space has been created at Moor Park in Blackpool for the use of local people to come together for their wellbeing, be active and learn new skills.

A new community garden will open in Blackpool's Moor Park to improve people's well-being and tackle loneliness.

It will be next to Moor Park's health and leisure centre by the multi-use games area and children's playground and will be officially opened on Saturday, September 28, at 1pm.

Cllr Jo Farrell, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, said: "The community garden is a great addition to Moor Park, and I believe that it will help to combat people's feelings of social isolation and loneliness, which can have an impact on people's health, alongside getting youngsters and adults alike involved with green activities. A big thanks goes out to everyone involved in making this project happen.

"In addition, the provision of a green space will encourage the local wildlife, improve air quality, and increase plant biodiversity, helping to reduce carbon emissions."

The garden is planned to be used by the whole community, including schools, nurseries and supporting charities in Blackpool.

To celebrate the new garden's opening on September 28, there will be an afternoon of activities after the park's opening at 1pm, running until 3 p.m. These activities will include gardening activities, sports, and games with Active Blackpool. Visitors will also be able to meet the people behind setting up the new garden.

Clare Denham, Health Inequality Lead for the Blackpool North Primary Care Network, commented: "This is a wonderful community park, and I am sure that many people will enjoy and benefit from using it. Community is about fostering relationships, collaborating, and creating a shared space where everyone feels heard and respected. This space will help people interact, create new friendships, and impact people's well-being."

The Friends of Moor Park group was established last year, and they have been managing and maintaining the park ever since.

Mr Garry Wild, a Friends of Moor Park committee member and a volunteer, said: "I became involved and active in my local community because I had felt quite isolated following COVID restrictions. This garden has given me something positive to focus on and put my energy into.

“I have met many new people who are as passionate about improving things as me. My children admire what I am doing for the community spirit and have got involved. I have made new friends, learned some new skills and found joy in gardening and social connections."

The green space will also help people develop new skills and knowledge about growing flowers, fruits and other produce. As part of the project Lancashire Adult Learning will be providing a course to volunteers from the 'Friends of Moor Park' and other gardeners about community horticulture which aims to bring horticultural learning to the wider community of Blackpool.

Studies have shown that being close to nature can reduce stress levels, and gardening can improve strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health.