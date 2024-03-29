Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pitchers, on Lord Street, was launched earlier this month by pals Danielle Buchanan and Stephen Finlay, who always dreamed of opening their own bar.

Now the dream has come true in the shape of the cosy wine, cocktail and champagne bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have worked on the internal decor themselves, as Stephen is an ex-joiner who was able to put his skills to good use.

Danielle Buchanan and Stephen Finlay outside Pitchers microbar in Fleetwood

Offering a warm welcome at Pitchers Microbar are Danielle Buchanan and Stephen Finlay

Read more: Opening date announced for new Bees Knees pub in Blackpool after Nellie Deans karaoke bar transformed

A cosy corner at Pitchers microbar in Fleetwood

Sign up for our free newsletters now He has also been a bar worker for many years, both in Blackpool and in venues as diverse as the Guild Hall in Preston and Ribby Hall, near Wrea Green.

Danielle, 31, has spent the past decade working in the door staff business at various clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It felt a bit surreal when we opened for the first time - we've both been talking about doing this for so long and it' finally happened, it's hard to believe it.

"It was quite an emotional moment but it felt great."

Stephen said: "Micro bars are the 'in thing' at the moment - I think people like the idea of small independent places that have their own unique feel.

"Being smaller, they're more intimate and it's easier to talk to people.

"We hope this can be a community place where people feel they are part of something local, instead of being lost in the corner of a big impersonal place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fleetwood has a real community spirit and we were so glad to get this spot on the high street.

"I started as a glass collector at the age of 17 and then progressed into bar work.

"The important thing is to make people feel welcome and that's what we aim to do."

As well as cocktails, wine and champagne, the bar also serves a range of bottled beer and brand names like Magners cider and Corona on draught.