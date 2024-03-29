New microbar Pitchers offering a friendly welcome on Fleetwood high street
Pitchers, on Lord Street, was launched earlier this month by pals Danielle Buchanan and Stephen Finlay, who always dreamed of opening their own bar.
Now the dream has come true in the shape of the cosy wine, cocktail and champagne bar.
The pair have worked on the internal decor themselves, as Stephen is an ex-joiner who was able to put his skills to good use.
He has also been a bar worker for many years, both in Blackpool and in venues as diverse as the Guild Hall in Preston and Ribby Hall, near Wrea Green.
Danielle, 31, has spent the past decade working in the door staff business at various clubs.
She said: "It felt a bit surreal when we opened for the first time - we've both been talking about doing this for so long and it' finally happened, it's hard to believe it.
"It was quite an emotional moment but it felt great."
Stephen said: "Micro bars are the 'in thing' at the moment - I think people like the idea of small independent places that have their own unique feel.
"Being smaller, they're more intimate and it's easier to talk to people.
"We hope this can be a community place where people feel they are part of something local, instead of being lost in the corner of a big impersonal place.
"Fleetwood has a real community spirit and we were so glad to get this spot on the high street.
"I started as a glass collector at the age of 17 and then progressed into bar work.
"The important thing is to make people feel welcome and that's what we aim to do."
As well as cocktails, wine and champagne, the bar also serves a range of bottled beer and brand names like Magners cider and Corona on draught.
The pair say they are trialling a dog-friendly approach and welcome families with children until 6pm. and the bar is open seven days a week.
