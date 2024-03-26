Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new pub is set to reopen on Blackpool Promenade following a major refurbishment at a former karaoke bar.

The Bees Knees, a pub chain with several sites across East Lancashire, is set to open at 5pm on Thursday (March 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip James and John Ashley, who own a number of the nightlife hospitality venues, have transformed the former Nellie Deans karaoke bar.

The new venue will offer live sport, 'fantastic' entertainment and affordable drinks and cocktails.

A new pub is set to reopen on Blackpool Promenade following a major refurbishment (Credit: Google)

A spokesman said: "No need to book for Bees Knees as our doors are walk in!

"Hope to see you all here."

People are already buzzing with excitement over the news.

One person responded to the announcement saying: "Can't wait to try, looks amazing!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: "The team have done an amazing job, looking forward to seeing everyone this weekend."

A Bees Knees pub opened in Darwen last March following a £60,000 makeover, rebranding the former Millstone Pub to match the 'Bees Knees aesthetic'.

The Blackpool venue will be the latest addition to Bees Knees open across the county including Colne, Accrington, Blackburn, Burnley and Rawtenstall.

It was announced the AJP Pub Group had purchased Nellie Deans from Daniel Thwaites in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said at the time: "We announced it at our AJP Pub group conference in Benidorm to our managers and now we share the amazing news with you.