Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major refurbishment is well underway at a previously run-down karaoke bar on Blackpool Promenade.

The Bees Knees, a pub chain with several sites across East Lancashire, plans to open in Easter 2024 and this is what you can expect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A radical transformation from the previous run-down venue

Live Sport and Entertainment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new venue will offer live sport, 'fantastic' entertainment and affordable drinks and cocktails.

A bee-themed street art mural covers the external wall at The Bees Knees

A Bees Knees opened in Darwen last March, following a £60,000 makeover, rebranding the former Millstone Pub to match the ‘Bees Knees aesthetic’.

Opening for the new season

A more upmarket look to the toilets in former Nellie Deans

The news was announced in September 2023, that the AJP Pub Group had purchased Nellie Deans from Daniel Thwaites.