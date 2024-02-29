An early look inside Bee-autiful new cocktail bar as former Nellie Deans karaoke bar is transformed
A major refurbishment is well underway at a previously run-down karaoke bar on Blackpool Promenade.
The Bees Knees, a pub chain with several sites across East Lancashire, plans to open in Easter 2024 and this is what you can expect.
Live Sport and Entertainment
The new venue will offer live sport, 'fantastic' entertainment and affordable drinks and cocktails.
A Bees Knees opened in Darwen last March, following a £60,000 makeover, rebranding the former Millstone Pub to match the ‘Bees Knees aesthetic’.
Opening for the new season
The news was announced in September 2023, that the AJP Pub Group had purchased Nellie Deans from Daniel Thwaites.
A spokesperson said: "We announced it at our AJP Pub group conference in Benidorm to our Managers and now we share the amazing news with you…We will be opening April 2024 ready for the new season."