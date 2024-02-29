News you can trust since 1873
An early look inside Bee-autiful new cocktail bar as former Nellie Deans karaoke bar is transformed

This is how the former Nellie Dean's site is looking mid-way through a huge transformation, as a new cocktail and sports bar gets ready to open this Easter.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:58 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 17:46 GMT
A major refurbishment is well underway at a previously run-down karaoke bar on Blackpool Promenade.

The Bees Knees, a pub chain with several sites across East Lancashire, plans to open in Easter 2024 and this is what you can expect.

A radical transformation from the previous run-down venueA radical transformation from the previous run-down venue
Live Sport and Entertainment

The new venue will offer live sport, 'fantastic' entertainment and affordable drinks and cocktails.

A bee-themed street art mural covers the external wall at The Bees KneesA bee-themed street art mural covers the external wall at The Bees Knees
A Bees Knees opened in Darwen last March, following a £60,000 makeover, rebranding the former Millstone Pub to match the ‘Bees Knees aesthetic’.

Opening for the new season

A more upmarket look to the toilets in former Nellie DeansA more upmarket look to the toilets in former Nellie Deans
The news was announced in September 2023, that the AJP Pub Group had purchased Nellie Deans from Daniel Thwaites.

A spokesperson said: "We announced it at our AJP Pub group conference in Benidorm to our Managers and now we share the amazing news with you…We will be opening April 2024 ready for the new season."

