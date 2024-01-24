Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveleys is to get a new cheese and wine bar in the heart of the town centre.

The new establishment, at 57a Victoria Roaf West, is to be called The Corkscrew.

It will be based at the premises formerly occupied by interior furnishings and gift shop Muriel and May, which closed last year.

After the shop became vacant, an application was then lodged with Wyre planners for a certificate of lawful development for the proposed change of use from retail to a licensed cafe, including outdoor seating to the front of the property within the curtilage.

And on January 10 Wyre's planning officer, under delegated powers, accepted that the proposals were lawful and the scheme would be able to go ahead.

The shop remains empty but there is a poster on the window saying the new estblishment is "coming soon".

It states: "We will take you on wine nights to taste wines from around the world."

The poster also says the new bar will be "a unique place to eat and drink."

On offer will be over 20 varieties of cheeses for customers' cheese boards, charcuterie boards, vegan mezze platters, light bites and snacks and a selection of ice cold beers and ciders.

Barista style coffees and afternoon teas will also be on offer.