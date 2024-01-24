It was a long wait but people who took part in the Fleetwood episode of Dickinson’s Real Deal last year finally had the chance to watch it.

One of daytime TV’s biggest successes over the past 16 years, Real Deal came to the Marine Hall on Sunday May 21.

But the episode wasn't screened until January 17 this year, giving members of the audience the novelty of seeing themselves on TV.

The programme sees members of the public being invited to bring their antiques and collectables along to each venue.

Independent valuers then estimate the value of these items and they are then passed to the dealers, who make their own valuation and try to buy them by placing a cash offer on the table.

Mercurial presenter Dickinson, an antiques deal himself who goes by the nickname The Duke, will often step in and offer advice to the public.

The public brought in all sorts - including a 1970s vacuum cleaner, old teddies, a papier-mâché automaton bulldog, Hornby model steam engines, vintage copes of Marvel - it was all good fun.

Although the episode has now been screened, it can still be seen on ITVX.

Take a look at some of our pictures.

