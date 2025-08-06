New CCTV footage released in search for missing Blackpool woman Kelly Whitaker last seen two weeks ago
Kelly Whitaker was captured on camera at the Dog and Partridge pub on Lytham Road at 10.42pm on Tuesday, July 23
The 38-year-old was reported missing on July 31 and both online and offline enquiries have been ongoing since.
She is described as being 5ft 8in tall, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.
Kelly is wearing a tracksuit in the footage which is believed to be the same outfit she was last seen in.
Kelly has known links to Blackpool, Kirkham and Preston.
“If you see her, phone 999,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any other information about Kelly’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1541 of July 31.
