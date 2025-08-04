An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing woman who was last seen in Blackpool nearly two weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Whitaker was last seen near Lytham Road and Waterloo Road in the South Shore at around 10pm on July 22.

The 38-year-old was reported missing on July 31.

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find missing Kelly Whitaker who has links to Blackpool, Kirkham and Preston | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Offline enquiries have been ongoing, but we are now asking for your help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly is described as 5ft 8in tall with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

She may have been wearing a tracksuit when she was last seen.

Kelly has links to Blackpool, Kirkham and Preston.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Kelly.

If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1541 of July 31.