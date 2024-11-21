New car park set to open in Blackpool town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new short stay car park is set to open in Blackpool town centre on land which has previously been cleared following the demolition of buildings.

Blackpool Council is proposing to operate the car park on a site on the corner of Charles Street and Cookson Street, with spaces for up to 20 vehicles and aimed at serving nearby businesses.

The area of the proposed Charles Street car park | Google

It is hoped the facility will open in January or February next year offering parking for up to a maximum of four hours with costs ranging from £1 for 30 minutes to £7.50 for four hours.

There will also be disabled bays available, along with electric vehicle charging points for two vehicles. Payment will be made through virtual Pay by Phone or through pay and display using cash or card at machines on the site.

A council report says: "Charles Street car park is a council owned and managed surface car park which will predominantly facilitate short stay parking for the businesses within the immediate vicinity."

The land is close to new civil service offices due to open next year bringing 3,000 workers to the town centre, as well as an area earmarked for regeneration as part of plans for a £65m multiversity.

Land adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram terminal and Holiday Inn hotel is due to be used as a 110-space car park. There are also longer term proposals to build a 600 space multi-storey car park nearby on the site of the former Syndicate nightclub in Church Street.