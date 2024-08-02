Council reaction after criticism over plans for new car park next to the Holiday Inn

Calls for an empty site next to Blackpool's new Holiday Inn hotel to be used as an urban park have been dismissed by council chiefs - but they say they are committed to bringing more greenery to the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed last month the land will be converted to a 110-space car park on a temporary basis, ahead of further potential development.

The land next to the Holiday Inn | n/a

But Conservative group leader Coun Paul Galley called for the land to be made into an urban park instead, and was supported by many residents commenting on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responses included the site could be "turned into lovely garden areas with fountains and a 'welcome to Blackpool sign'", while other comments said it could host an open-air market.

Further ideas included creating an area "like Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester" or a small square which town centre workers could use during their lunch breaks.

Read More New car park revealed for Blackpool town centre - but some say the land next to Holiday Inn should be park

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said the area was needed for parking, but there were other projects to green up the town centre including a £500,000 scheme on part of Queen Street.

She said: "The proposed car park next to the Holiday Inn is a temporary measure while we examine future uses of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With any development, we always look to see what landscaping and green space can be incorporated, you can see that on the plans for the Civil Service Hub and Multiversity located nearby.

"We have also been awarded £500,000 from the High Street Accelerator pilot fund to improve the environment and green up Abingdon Street and Queen Street by developing an outdoor, accessible green space around the periphery of Central Library and the Grundy Art Gallery.

"Across Blackpool, we have more than 90 parks and open spaces that we are committed to maintaining and enhancing for local residents. We are very proud of our parks and know they are loved and enjoyed by residents every single day. We want to create more green space in Blackpool but it has to be done in the right place at the right time."

Coun Galley had said creating an urban park would have given people a place "to relax, enjoy, walk the dog and crucially enjoy all the mental health benefits a park brings".